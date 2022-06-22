Official Opening of Rhode GAA Club's The Beasey's Way rescheduled for Saturday

The late John Glennon
Due to a bereavement within the Glennon Family the official opening of The Beasey's Way at Rhode GAA Club, due to take place on June 5th was postponed .
The club can now confirm that the official opening of The Beasey's Way will now take place on Saturday June 25th 4pm.
Rhode GAA extend an open invitation to all to attend the official opening of our walkway. The walkway will officially be named "The Beasey's Way" in honour of the late great John Glennon. John was a tremendous servant to the GAA in both Rhode and Offaly. An official commemorative wall will be unveiled on the day as a fitting tribute to John who made use of the walkway on a daily basis. The club hope you can join us in Fr. Dowling Park (Pitch 2) on Saturday 25th of June at 4pm to mark this special occasion. Followed by refreshments , finger food and live music in Killeen's Lounge.
