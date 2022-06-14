GAA criticised for fixing Offaly's minor semi-final hours after Leaving Cert exam

Offaly councillor Ken Smollen has criticised the GAA for holding the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-final on the evening of a State exam this week.

The match takes place in Thurles on Friday, June 17 when Offaly take on Clare.

Speaking at last Thursday’s Tullamore Municipal District meeting, Cllr Smollen said he wanted to wish all the students sitting their exams the very best.

"I would also like to wish our minor hurlers the very best on Friday next in the All Ireland semi-final against Clare hurlers. But I think it’s important to say this publicly, I would like to express my disappointment in the GAA for arranging it on the evening of an important exam. The match will be at 7pm. It’s very unfair that the GAA would have a match on the evening of an important exam," he said.

It's understood that Clare had some difficulties with a Sunday fixture and Offaly could not play on the Sunday as the senior footballers are in Croke Park for the Tailteann Cup semi-final against Westmeath. The game will be televised on TG4 at 7.30pm

According to the Leaving Certificate Timetable posted on Gov.ie, German written and oral will be held on Friday morning, June 17. The exams will start at 9.30pm and finish at 12.50.

After lunch it is exams in Construction Studies from 2pm until 5pm.