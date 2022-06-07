Tullamore GAA and St Rynagh's Football Clubs given go ahead to borrow big development loans



ST Rynagh's Football Club and Tullamore GAA Club have been given the go ahead to borrow over €100,000 for big development plans.

St Rynagh's Football Club are borrowing €100,000 from Croke Park to help fund the cost of buying almost four acres of additional land beside their ground in Cloghan. Offaly GAA treasurer Dervill Dolan told a meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board on Tuesday night that the land is costing €145,00 and already the club have carried out fundraising as well as getting donations from locals.

Tullamore GAA Club were given approval to borrow €120,000 from Bank of Ireland for development work at O'Brien Park. The club are providing an all weather pitch at their ground as well as improving a ball wall and erecting fencing. The total cost of their development is €358,00 and they have received provisional approval for a sports and capital grant of € 150,000.

The County Board have to act as guarantors for both loans and chairman Michael Duignan wished the clubs the best of luck with their developments.

He also revealed that the Offaly GAA are once again running their Grand Canal fundraiser this year. This is a joint initiative between the board and clubs with money being split and he urged clubs to back the fundraiser.