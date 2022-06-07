Search

07 Jun 2022

Tullamore GAA and St Rynagh's Football Clubs given go ahead to borrow big development loans

Tullamore GAA and St Rynagh's Football Clubs given go ahead to borrow big development loans

Cyclists at the GAA ground in Cloghan for a recent fundraiser

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

07 Jun 2022 10:10 PM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie


ST Rynagh's Football Club and Tullamore GAA Club have been given the go ahead to borrow over €100,000 for big development plans.

St Rynagh's Football Club are borrowing €100,000 from Croke Park to help fund the cost of buying almost four acres of additional land beside their ground in Cloghan. Offaly GAA treasurer Dervill Dolan told a meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board on Tuesday night that the land is costing €145,00 and already the club have carried out fundraising as well as getting donations from locals.

Tullamore GAA Club were given approval to borrow €120,000 from Bank of Ireland for development work at O'Brien Park. The club are providing an all weather pitch at their ground as well as improving a ball wall and erecting fencing. The total cost of their development is €358,00 and they have received provisional approval for a sports and capital grant of € 150,000.

The County Board have to act as guarantors for both loans and chairman Michael Duignan wished the clubs the best of luck with their developments.

He also revealed that the Offaly GAA are once again running their Grand Canal fundraiser this year. This is a joint initiative between the board and clubs with money being split and he urged clubs to back the fundraiser.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media