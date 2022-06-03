Official opening of “The Beasey Way” postponed by Rhode GAA Club

THE official opening of “The Beasey Way” has been postponed by Rhode GAA Club until further notice.
The opening was scheduled to take place on Sunday but has been deferred following a local bereavement. A gala opening was planned on Sunday as Rhode GAA's community walkway was being named “The Beasey Way” - celebrating the memory of one of their best loved individuals, John Glennon who died last year.
Known far and wide as “Beasey”, John was a long serving Rhode and Offaly GAA official and he died last year after a long battle with health problems.
Sadly Sunday's event has had to be postponed because of a family bereavement. Margaret Glennon, a much loved and very popular local woman, passed away yesterday evening – she was married to John Glennon's brother Frank and he was very close to Frank and Margaret and their children.
Her funeral arrangements will be announced later.
