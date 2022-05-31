Fifteen holidays to be won in gala Shamrocks GAA draw

FIFTEEN holidays are up for grabs in a big fundraising draw by Shamrocks GAA Club. The top prize is a holiday to Australia valued at €5,000 while second prize is a holiday to New York worth €2,500 and third prize is a holiday to Paris worth €1,500.
The other prizes are: 4 x €1,000 Central Parcs vouchers; 4 x 2 night stay Connacht Hotel, Galway and 4 x €250 Ryanair vouchers.
The draw takes place on Sunday, June 5 and tickets are still available locally or on:
https://member.clubforce.com//tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=2296&intTE_ID=2145
All support will be appreciated.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.