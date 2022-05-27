Search

27 May 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 28 & May 29)

Tom Byrne

27 May 2022 10:12 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen - including five finals! 

Saturday's action kicks off with Laois and Galway in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship before Leitrim and Antrim go head to head in the Tailteann Cup. The first finals of the weekend are between Dublin and Meath in the Leinster Senior Ladies Football Championship while Kerry and Limerick contest the Munster Senior Men's Football decider. To complete the day of GAA action, Dublin meet Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final.

Sunday's live listings will begin with a tasty tie in the Connacht Senior Football Championship when Galway and Roscommon clash in the final. The weekend's GAA action will conclude with the Ulster Senior Football decider between Derry and Donegal.

See the full GAA TV schedule below:

Saturday, May 28

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship

Laois v Galway, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 12pm - TG4 YouTube channel

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm - GAA Go

Leinster Senior Ladies Football Final

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 2.30pm - TG4

Munster Senior Football Final

Kerry v Limerick,  Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm - RTÉ 2

Leinster Senior Football Final

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm - RTÉ 2

Sunday, May 29

Connacht Senior Football Final

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2

Ulster Senior Football Final

Derry v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland

