Search

27 May 2022

PREVIEW: Offaly aim for further Tailteann Cup progress against Wicklow

PREVIEW: Offaly aim for further Tailteann Cup progress against Wicklow

Ruari McNamee on the ball for Offaly against Wexford.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

27 May 2022 10:42 AM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY senior footballers will have a great chance of making further progress when they welcome Wicklow to Tullamore on Saturday for the second round of the Tailteann Cup.

Offaly were very relieved to beat Wexford in the first round last Sunday. They lived dangerously and mixed the good with the bad but did just enough to win.

It opens up a chance to rescue something from their season and Offaly did show a decent level of interest in this competition. While their football was nothing to get excited about, Offaly were up for it and they will improve after this.

Wicklow, however, represents a real banana skin for them and they will be vulnerable on Sunday. Wicklow's performances in the championship command complete respect this year. They destroyed Laois in the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship, winning by 5-15 to 4-12 and were not disgraced as Meath beat them by 4-13 to 1-12.

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

They beat Waterford well in the Tailteann Cup last weekend and it suggests that they will give Offaly a real run for their money. A Wicklow win would only be a mild surprise but they were in Division 4 of the National Football League this year while Offaly were in Division 2. It does suggest that Offaly are at a higher level and the home side may begin to play with more freedom now that they have a win under their belt and have gained revenge against Wexford.

Offaly's attack looked more dangerous than they did in the championship defeat by Wexford. They welcome back Niall McNamee, Ruari McNamee and Jack Bryant. They would not have won on Sunday without Niall McNamee while Ruari McNamee got on a lot of ball and Jack Bryant was just back after a long lay off – the game will bring him on and supporters would like to see a more attack minded approach against Wicklow.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Great days for schools across Offaly at Cumann na mBunscol Finals

Offaly will be pushed hard but they should be good enough to win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media