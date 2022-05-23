Ambitious development plan launched by Offaly GAA club

Tuesday May 17 marked a momentous day in Raheen GAA as the local GAA club officially launched their new development plan to bring a walking track to their community, all of which was all made possible with the financial support from the Offaly Local Development company.

The club would like to personally thank John Troy, Roisin Lennon and Brendan O’Loughlin for all of their help and support in obtaining the funding allocation which will bring this walking track development programme to life. The club would especially like to thank Declan Harvey, chairman of the O.C.C, and local councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick for their valuable assistance and promotion of the project.

To mark this special occasion for Raheen G.A.A, the club presented the local councillors and members of the Offaly Local Development with a DVD of Offaly’s greatest GAA moments from 1960 to 1998.

Raheen GAA looks forward to welcoming it’s club member along with members of its local community to enjoy the new facilities upon completion of the development project. The tender for the walking track has been granted to the local firm of Mulligan Agri Plant Hire.