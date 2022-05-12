Glenisk seals major five year sponsorship deal with all strands of Offaly gaelic games

GLENISK have enhanced their role in gaelic games in Offaly by becoming a main sponsor of the county ladies football and camogie teams in addition to the GAA ones.

Their wide embracing deal covering all aspects of gaelic games in Offaly, represents a major coup for the GAA, camogie and ladies footbal in the county.

It had been announced some months ago that the Killeigh based organic dairy producer were replacing long time Offaly GAA sponsors, Carroll Meats and they have since expanded their involvement by becoming jersey sponsors with camogie while they will also sport their name on ladies football jerseys once their current sponsorship with CMG closes next season.

Owned and developed by a very popular Killeigh family, the Cleary's, Glenisk's involvement represents a serious financial and emotional commitment to Offaly GAA and now their sister sports, camogie and ladies football. It also includes sponsorship of the Offaly GAA underage Go Games and this investment in underage football and hurling is an important element of their support for the county.

It is a five year partnership and details of it were formally unveiled on Thursday morning with senior managers, John Maughan and Michael Fennelly, players Johnny Moloney and Eoghan Cahill, camogie star Roisin Egan and ladies football player Roisin Ennis all in attendnace.

The Cleary's are passionate GAA supporters and the family patriarch, Jack Cleary passed away after taking ill while watching Offaly playing hurling in 1995 – he had founded the firm in 1987. Before that, they delivered milk throughout their local as Tullamore Dairies, which had been set up in 1980 and they are synonymous with Offaly life.

The firm has bounced back spectacularly after a major fire devastated their Newtown properly last year and this partnership across Gaelic Games in Offaly is all about working hand-in-hand to support the sports pathway and rising talent within the local community.

Speaking on the partnership, Glenisk Managing Director Vincent Cleary said: “2021 was a tough year for Glenisk but we received extraordinary support across the country and especially from our community. We’re delighted to return that support by getting behind Gaelic Games in Offaly – for women, men, and children.”

Offaly GAA Chairman Michael Duignan said: “Offaly GAA is delighted to welcome Glenisk as our new title partner. We believe this partnership is a perfect fit for Offaly GAA, and we are proud to confirm it also includes camogie and all underage players including Go Games. We’re excited to see what the future holds and look forward to building a long-lasting partnership.”

Robbie Bergin, Chairperson Offaly Camogie said “This is a hugely significant day for Offaly Camogie, and we are delighted to have Glenisk support us for the next five years. We are extremely grateful that a local company with an outstanding national and international profile have committed to supporting Offaly Camogie. Such investment offers us stability and ensures our players have what they need to develop and improve. The funds will be used to support not just our female county teams but by sponsoring our Go Games they are also investing in the future stars of our county. We are looking forward to working with Glenisk and building strong relationships over the next five years.”

Offaly GAA Senior Hurling Manager Michael Fennelly and Senior Football Manager John Maughan both added that: “We are delighted that Glenisk will now be supporting the next generation of hurling and football and camogie players. To have a brand come on as title sponsor and be invested in nurturing talent from the ground up is something special. By supporting Offaly GAA in its entirety Glenisk has shown its commitment to all levels of GAA throughout the county.”

Tom Fitzmaurice, Chairperson Offaly LGFA added “We are thrilled and excited to come on board with Glenisk for Grass Roots and continuing the development of Offaly LGFA. We wish Glenisk, Offaly GAA and Camogie the very best of luck going forward in what will hopefully be a very fruitful relationship. Uibh Fhaili Abu.”

Glenisk is produces a nationally popular yogurt brand and are known for its commitment to organic agriculture, nutritious food and sustainable packaging.