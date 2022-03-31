Offaly GAA stalwart takes time out to help Ukrainian refugees

A St Rynagh's GAA dual stalwart is taking time out to help Ukrainian refugees. Sean Dolan, one of the most accomplished dual hurlers and footballers in Offaly, is travelling to Poland next Thursday with Olivia Feehan, from across the Galway border at Esker, Banagher, in the Meelick-Eyrecourt area.

Cloghan man Dolan is staying indefinitely, depending on what help is needed and what value he can provide to the aid effort while Olivia Feehan will stay for two weeks before returning home to her work as a psychotherapist at TUS Midlands in Athlone.

The duo have also launched a big fundraising campaign in a bid to get money for refugees and Ukrainian people who have had their lives turned upside down and much of their country destroyed by the disgraceful Russian invasion.

A teacher at Banagher College, Dolan had taken a year's leave of absence with the intention of travelling to America and maybe other locations but the plight of Ukraine touched his heart and he decided to instead use the time to fulfill another of his life ambitions by engaging in charity work.

He is very well known to the Offaly GAA public. Dolan has been an absolutely pivotal figure as St Rynagh's have embarked on their latest golden era in Offaly hurling. They bridged a long famine when winning the Senior Hurling Championship in 2016 and have since won three in a row from 2019 to 2021. His performances at centre half forward or other attacking roles have been instrumental in their success story. A great ball winning forward with power and a strong engine, he is one of the team's leaders and his unique style, his ability to burst past opponents and create openings have added a vital piece to a winning jigsaw.

Dolan has played senior hurling for Offaly while he is also a very good footballer and was in great form when St Rynagh's won the Intermediate Football Championship in 2020. He brings similar attributes of power, pace and work ethic to the table for the St Rynagh's footballers but both could possibly have to start the campaign without him this year, depending on how long he stays in Poland.

Dolan stated on Thursday that he has informed new St Rynagh's senior hurling manager Kevin O'Brien of Clonkill of his plans and they will be keeping in touch. 28 years of age, he will, however, be putting hurling and football to the back of his mind for the next while at least.

“I always really wanted to do charity work and I said if I pass up on this now, will I ever do it,” he said. “It is a good time to put my shoulder to the wheel and help out,” he added.

He and Olivia have purchased a van and looked after the insurance and paperwork etc for this themselves. They have launched a Gofundme campaign to help refugees and people displaced from their homes in Ukraine.

He stated that the big crisis facing the country now is a lack of cash rather than humanitarian supplies with banks blown up and cash inaccessible. They want to get cash to help provide rent money for refugees and other displaced people as well as for their basic needs. They are working in conjunction with Irish Red Cross and are hoping to be able to attract donations from younger people who want to help out but are not certain how to do so, in addition to older people.

He and Olivia will drive to Krakow in Poland next Thursday, travelling by ferry to Holyhead and then to Rotterdam before the 14 hour drive to their destination. They decided to buy a mini bus-van rather than fly as it gives them more flexibility in terms of the help they can give out there. They will live in the van and then travel around the place as the need arises and help is needed by Red Cross and aid agencies. The van will also provide a much-needed refuge for the duo if they become distressed by the scenes they witness or human hardship they encounter.

He plans to help out with distribution of medical supplies, providing a shuttle bus to the airport, in soup kitchens and basically anywhere he is needed. They will provide updates of their progress and experiences on Instagram @irishhelpukraine.

The duo have contacted a few Irish people working in Poland and familiar with the situation there to assess the needs and as a result of this, they have decided this is the best way to help out. The cash they collect will be used to help refugees in practical ways and if any of them wish to avail of the generous offer of asylum in Ireland, they will assist them with organising this and help organise and pay for flights when necessary. Cash donations will be made to refugees, to assist them get started if they are going to Ireland or elsewhere.

They have collected over €12,000 so far and have set a target of €50,000. All support will be very gratefully received, donations will be welcome for the duration of Sean's stay and the duo will make people aware of what their money is being spent on. Donations can be made on GoFundMe by TAPPING HERE while details can also be received from Sean on 087 7704926. Donations can also be made at Spar in Cloghan and Feeney's Shop, Main Street, Banagher.