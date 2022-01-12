Offaly stars shine for DCU in Sigerson Cup win over Maynooth

Three young Offaly players hit the ground running in this year's Sigerson Cup as their college, DCU, brushed aside the challenge of Maynooth in the opening round.

The holders proved far too strong for Maynooth University on Tuesday night with Offaly's Bill Carroll, Shane Tierney and U20 All-Ireland final goal hero Jack Bryant lining out for their Dublin opponents.

Tierney and Bryant nabbed a brace of points each to help their team to victory.

DCU were in control from the word go, led 0-9 to 0-4 at half time, on a bitterly cold night.

The second half did now show much improvement for Davy Burke's Maynooth and two goals from Robert Finnerty and Joseph Hagan saw the title holders get up and running in impressive fashion.

For Maynooth, Clane's Shane O'Sullivan, among a number of Kildare players on the Maynooth side, was the stand-out player with four points (3 frees).

Maynooth did get a goal of their own late on through Dan Lynham but it was too little too late for the Kildare side.



DCU: David O’Hanlon; Daniel Corcoran, Shea Ryan, Mark Curran; Sean Fitzgerald,

Shane Walsh 0-2, Luke Towey 0-1; Liam Coleman, Red Og Murphy 0-1; Bill Carroll,

Robert Finnerty 1-3, 1f, Paraic Hughes; Karl Lynch Bissett, Jack Bryant 0-2, Shane

Tierney 0-2, 1f. Subs: Mark Barry 0-3 for Finnerty (42), Joseph Hagan 1-2 for

Tierney (42), Matthew Costello for Coleman (46), Conor Ryan for Carroll (52), Ross

O’Mearlaigh for Corcoran (57).



Maynooth University: Cian Burke; Colm Hartnett, Kieran Doran, Keith Murphy;

Jamie Coffey, Colin Walsh 0-2, Kieran Dwyer; Darragh Lyons 0-1, Darragh

Warnock; Paddy McDermott, Diarmuid Egan, Colum Feeney 0-1; Conor Chawke,

Shane O’Sullivan 0-4, 3f, Jack Darcy. Subs: Sam McCormack for Feeney (HT), Dan

Lynham 1-0 for Coffey (HT), Eoghan Mulhall 0-1 for Darcy (39 inj), Ciaran Burns

for Dwyer (46), Conor Kehoe for Chawke (48).



Referee: Brendan Hickey (Kildare)