08 Jan 2022

Offaly senior hurling team named for sell out Walsh Cup opener

David Nally, back on the Offaly senior hurling team.

Kevin Corrigan

THE Offaly senior hurling team has been announced for their sell out Walsh Cup opener against Galway in Ballinasloe.

It is a very young Offaly team with the vast majority of them under 25 years of age. Coolderry's inform defender David King is the most experienced member of the team while Ben Conneely has been a regular since 2016, though he also under 25.

Most of the team have played in the last couple of years and there is a debut for Conor Molloy on the half back line. Molloy has been rewarded for outstanding form for his club Coolderry in the 2021 Senior Hurling Championship.

David Nally has been given a chance to impress again. The Belmont man was a regular on the team in 2019 and 2020 but had a limited role last year as Offaly won the Division 2 National Hurling League and Christy Ring Cup.

Cathal Kiely has returned to the panel and newcomers onm the bench include Durrow's Mark Troy and Sam Bourke, Birr's Luke Nolan, Kinnitty's Conor Hardiman and Clara's Cathal O'Meara.

It is a big year for Michael Fennelly's charges who are in a teak tough Division 1 group this year and also face Galway in their league opener. This game has sold out as there is massive interest in Galway with it being Henry Shefflin's first game in charge – a limited crowd is allowed because of Covid-19 restrictions and all 2,500 tickets have been sold.

The game will be streamed live and this can be accessed on Beo Sport. The game has a 2.00pm throw in.

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry); Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels), Ciaran Burke (Durrow), David King (Coolderry); Conor Molloy (Coolderry), Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's), Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Ross Ravenhill (Durrow), Leon Fox (Belmont); Eoghan Cahill (Birr), Jason Sampson (Shinrone), Adrian Cleary (Shinrone); John Murphy (Ballinamere), Brian Duignan )(Durrow), David Nally (Belmont). Subs – Mark Troy (Durrow), Cathal Kiely (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh's), Luke Nolan (Birr), Aaron Maher (Ballinametre), Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen), Conor Hardiman (Kinnitty), Sam Bourke (Durrow), Cathal O'Meara (Clara).

