JOBS ALERT: Fancy painting lighthouses around the coast of Ireland?

Fancy painting lighthouses around the coast of Ireland?

The Commissioners of Irish Lights have issued a tender for the painting for its 65 lighthouses situated around the coast of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Projects at lighthouse stations will entail full or part painting of lighthouses and related buildings and may also include elements of minor construction or replacement works.

Works will be carried out at stations located on the mainland, on islands and on offshore rocks.

It may be necessary for the contractor’s workforce to live on offshore stations for extended periods with limited intermediate relief opportunities. This period could be up to three weeks in duration.

On such occasions, the contractor’s workforce will be accompanied by an Irish Lights’ Lighthouse Attendant.

The Attendant’s primary function will be to ensure that the Aids to Navigation services are not disrupted during the course of the contract works and to be responsible for health and safety issues pertaining to the lighthouse station in accordance with Irish Lights’ Safety Management System.

Access to lighthouses is normally via public road or ferry, or by private local boat. If required, helicopter operations will be organised and provided by Irish Lights.

The successful tenderer will be responsible for providing all plant, tools and equipment required for the work being undertaken and that all tools and equipment are in good condition.

All loads that require to be airlifted to site will be prepared by Irish Lights or Irish Lights’ contract helicopter personnel.

Irish Lights helipad Attendants are trained and certified in the packing of dangerous goods for the transport by air.

The successful tenderer shall only use paint and related materials of the highest quality appropriate for use in the marine environment and sourced from a recognised paint manufacturer or supplier.

The painting of lighthouse stations will generally be carried out during the months of April to October and the letter of acceptance states:

The Contract Sum is €54,930 and the contract will terminate when the total value of tasks under the contract and the other participants' contracts reaches €750,000.

The invitation to tender can be found HERE.