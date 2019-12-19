Sports Quiz Of The Year - Test your Knowledge of the Sporting Year

It has been a memorable sporting year but how much do you remember of the highlights of 2019. The answers are below.

1: Which county did Dublin restrict to just four points in the Leinster Senior Football Final?

2: Which American Football team won its sixth Superbowl in 2019 with a win over the LA Rams?

3: Who scored Liverpool’s goals in their 2-0 Champions League Final win over Spurs?

4: Which Irish golfer won his first Major title at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush?

5: Who defeated Serena Williams in the final of the Women’s Singles at Wimbeldon this year?

6: Which county knocked Dublin out of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship?

7: Who won his first World Snooker Championship in Sheffield this year?

8: Who won his third PDC World Darts Championship on January 1 this year?

9: Which Monégasque racing driver won his first Formula 1 race for Ferrari in Belguim?

10: Who captained Tipperary to victory in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final?

11: Which Willie Mullins trained horse won the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

12: Which team defeated Leinster in the 2019 European Rugby Champions Cup Final?

13: Which team made history by being the first from Canada to win the NBA Championship?

14: Who became the first man to run a sub two hour marathon in 2019?

15: Who scored Ireland’s only goal in an away win against Gibraltar in March?

16: Which county defeated Cavan in this year’s Ulster Senior Football Championship?

17: Who won his 15th Major title with victory at The Masters in Augusta?

18: Which Irish duo won the Men’s lightweight double sculls at the World Rowing Championships?

19: Which American won the 100 metres at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Doha?

20: Which Irish man captained England to victory to a last gasp victory in the Cricket World Cup Final?

21: Which county won a third All Ireland Senior Camogie title with a victory over Kilkenny in the final in Croke Park?

22: Who captained Manchester City to the Premier League title scoring a crucial winner against Leicster City on the way?

23: Which Belgian fighter did Katie Taylor defeat in June in Madison Square Garden to unify the lightweight division?

24: Which Colombian rider won his first Tour de France in 2019 overcoming defending champion Gearint Thomas?

AND FINALLY:

Can you name all of Ireland’s try scorers at the Rugby Would Cup? There are 11 in total.

ANSWERS: 1: Meath; 2: New England Patriots; 3: Mohamed Salah & Divock Origi; 4: Shane Lowry; 5: Simona Halep; 6: Laois; 7: Judd Trump; 8: Michael van Gerwen; 9: Charles Leclerc; 10: Seamus Callanan; 11: Al Boum Photo; 12: Saracens; 13: Toronto Raptors; 14: Eliud Kipchoge; 15: Jeff Hendrick; 16: Donegal; 17: Tiger Woods; 18: Fintan McCarthy & Paul O’Donovan; 19: Christian Coleman; 20: Eoin Morgan; 21: Galway; 22: Vincent Kompany; 23: Delfine Persoon; 24: Egan Bernal. AND FINALLY: Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, Peter O’Mahony, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, CJ Stander; Rory Best (2); Tadhg Furlong (2); Rob Kearney (2); Jonathan Sexton (2); Andrew Conway (3)