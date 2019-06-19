Love Island: Tom to make a play for Midland's model Maura tonight?

The latest episode of Love Island is due to air tonight on Virgin Media Two from 9pm and Tommy is set to make a play for Longford's Maura Higgins.

Prior to yesterday’s dumping, June 18, Tom had been left torn between Elma and Maura but now Elma has left the villa, he has set his sights firmly on getting to know Maura.

In the evening, Tom asks Maura for a chat and wastes no time in laying it on factor fifty thick. He says “You look really nice tonight.”

Maura replies “Thank you. So do you.”

The boys tease Tom as he is speaking to Maura. Tom says “They’re [the boys] not sure I can handle you. I assure you I could.

However, Maura seems to be having doubts about her connection with Tom.

In the Beach Hut, she says “I can’t describe it. There is something missing with Tom. Maybe he does find me intimidating?”

Will Tom be able to win back Maura’s affections? Or will Maura be looking elsewhere in the villa for a romantic relationship? Tune in from 9pm tonight to find out!