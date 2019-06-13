Fireworks fly in Love Island villa as Tommy takes a shine to Longford model Maura Higgins

Viewers of Love Island tonight will hear boxer Tommy Fury confess to Longford model Maura Higgins: “I’ll be honest with you. When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560 degree turn.”

FIRST LOOK

Molly-Mae meets her match in Maura, and things get heated between Michael and Amber. The two new bombshells better get working on their tans, as the girls are throwing them some SERIOUS shade... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5eGa1cfpjR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2019

New arrivals to the Villa, Maura and Elma, have created quite a stir and after enjoying her starter with Tommy (last night's show on Virgin Media Two), the date continues for Maura with Danny preparing her main course and Michael brings her dessert.



As Maura and Michael tuck into their dessert, the other girls try to grab Michael’s attention from the terrace.



Maura is unhappy with the girls’ heckling. She says to Michael “Why are they being so immature? This is embarrassing.”



Maura wants to respond to the girls’ heckling but keeps her cool. While the girls continue to laugh and joke from the terrace, she says to Michael “I’ll give them something to talk about.” Maura then feeds Michael some of their dessert.

Molly-Mae is conscious that Tommy may have feelings for Maura after tonight’s date. But she wants to welcome the new girls to the villa. Maura explains to Molly-Mae how she feels cold.



Molly-Mae says “Do you want my jacket?”



Maura says “You’re literally the cutest. We will literally be best friends.”



However, it isn’t long before Tommy is grafting Maura and the pair talk about boxing and Maura’s job as a ring girl.



Molly-Mae has picked up on the flirting at the fire pit and is definitely feeling the heat. Speaking with Yewande, Michael and Anton, she says “She’s [Maura] a ring girl. It is what it is.”



Later, Molly-Mae speaks with Maura about her date with Tommy.



Maura says “I’m not going to lie, he was flirting.”





Molly-Mae replies “I just want you to know where me and him are at. We’re not in this triangle anymore, it’s just me and him. He did really reassure me before he went on the date.”



In the Beach Hut, Maura reflects on her chat with Molly-Mae. She says “Yes, they’re in a couple and I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. But if he wants me, what am I going to do?”



It looks as if Tommy and Maura can’t keep away from each other and Maura wastes no time in laying it on thick.



The pair chat on the swing seat and speaking about his current coupling with Molly-Mae, Tommy says “I am coupled up with her and there is a good connection there.”

But Maura wants to know how Tommy feels about their connection. She says “Do you think it is as good as this?”



Tommy replies “I’ll be honest with you. When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560 degree turn.”



Molly-Mae heads outside to the garden with Anna to try and eavesdrop on Maura and Tommy’s conversation and she’s beginning to realise that Tommy’s head may have been turned.



Tommy heads inside and Molly-Mae wants to tell him how she feels.



In the bedroom they have a heated conversation, Tommy says “She’s [Maura] come in here and I’ve had a connection with her. I like the girl and I’m going to get to know her.”



Molly-Mae replies “I thought spending every day together, sharing a bed together would be enough to make you realise that I do like you.”



Tommy says “It just feels like you’re keeping your options open.”



It’s evident that Tommy has taken a liking to Maura but what does this mean for Molly-Mae and Tommy’s relationship?