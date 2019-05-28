Irish contestant set for Love Island villa on ITV

The holiday of a lifetime awaits a brand-new influx of islanders as Love Island returns exclusively to Virgin Media Two on June 3.

This year’s line up of singletons are about to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance and

relationships, with host Caroline Flack once again welcoming them to their plush paradise surroundings, a luxury Mallorcan

villa.

Amongst this year's Love Island cast is Dublin scientist Yewande Biala. Below are her thoughts ahead of entering the villa.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a

scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, Last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I am easy to get along with, I’m funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I would give myself a 6.5 to a 7. I always get complimented on my smile.

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

Someone that I can hold a normal conversation with. Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Looks wise, I like them to be tall and athletic.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Anthony Joshua.

What song sums up your love life?

So many sad songs. I love JP Cooper’s new songSing It With Me - it’s so sad but it’s so good.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I used Tinder but I had a horrible experience. So I didn’t use that again. Mostly it’s just through

mutual friends that I’d meet people or on a night out.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I don’t think I’ve ever had a good date. All of my dates have been terrible. There was a guy that I met on Tinder once who took me for drinks. I was a bit worried because I met him online and thought he might be a bit strange. Let’s just say my

suspicions were right…

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance. I hate it.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl and I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there. I don’t think I’d be that type but never say never.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I don’t think I have a wandering eye. I’m very loyal. I’ve never cheated on anyone but I’ve been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I’ll definitely have my guard up.

What’s your definition of girl code?

Not stealing someone’s boyfriend or someone’s man. I would expect someone to talk to me if they

fancied the guy I was coupled up with. At least have the decency to come and speak to me about it.

Is there a science to finding love?

I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books.