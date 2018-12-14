We have another challenger for the best lit up house in Offaly this Christmas

After posting a festive house from Cadamstown in South Offaly on Thursday, Christmas fans around the county have responded with their challengers for the title of the best lit up house in the county.

The latest is Tom Delaney's house in Pullough sent to us by his daughter Tanya.

The house has been decorated incredibly, taking weeks to achieve and many hours of work from the Pullough man, but we have to say, the results are worth it.

But is it the best? Let us know if you think you've spotted the best lit up house in Offaly using the message us button.