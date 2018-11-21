McDonald's launches new festive menu for Christmas
Reporter:
Offaly Express Reporter
21 Nov 2018
Email:
news@offalyexpress.ie
McDonald's Festive Range
McDonalds's new limited-edition menu is available from today across Irish restaurants. It features a wide range of items from tasty burgers to sumptuous McFlurrys. Check out all the items that are on offer for the festive season.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on