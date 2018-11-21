McDonald's launches new festive menu for Christmas

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

McDonald's launches new festive menu for Christmas

McDonald's Festive Range

McDonalds's new limited-edition menu is available from today across Irish restaurants. It features a wide range of items from tasty burgers to sumptuous McFlurrys. Check out all the items that are on offer for the festive season.