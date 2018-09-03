WATCH: Husband and wife go toe-to-toe in Offaly boxing fundraiser

There was a huge crowd in Tullamore Rugby Club on Saturday evening as members and supporters went toe-to-toe in a fundraising effort.

The boxing and bingo weekend began on Saturday with a number of white collar boxing bouts, but the highlight was the match-up between husband and wife pair, Olive and Pat (Rash) Tierney

WATCH: Olive and Pat (Rash)Tierney go toe-to-toe in the ring at the Tullamore Rugby Club fundraiser

It's fair to say Olive, in the red, didn't hold back as she knocked her husband to the ground in a clear bid for a knockout win.

Such was the onslaught, the towel was thrown in to save Rash from any more punishment. In posting the video to Facebook, Tullamore Rugby Club pondered, 'who wears the trousers?'

We think they got their answer!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

