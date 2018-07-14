WATCH: Offaly car delearship at it again with brilliant promo video

An Offaly car dealership has been making a name for itself with their creative promos and they are back with another installment to coincide with the 182 registrations.

Colton Motors in Tullamore latest offering is an ad for their 'Unbeatable 182 Offers...' While it is an ad, you have to admire their creativity and hopefully no stray blows were landed....

MORE TO SEE: A Beginner's Guide to speaking Offlish - the native dialect of people from Offaly

We particularly like the running up the wall and the homage to The Three Stooges....