The new season at Kilbeggan starts on April 20
WIN: Your chance to pick up FREE tickets to Kilbeggan Races
Kilbeggan gears up for another racing season on April 20 as the county's top trainers and race fans flock to the Midlands course for top class racing and atmosphere.
Gordon Elliott, the country's top trainer, often uses the summer meetings at Kilbeggan to run his sizeable fleet of horses, and he's quite often taken on by Willie Mullins.
The races at Kilbeggan are also the social highlight of the year in the Midlands, and we have joined forces with the track to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the season opener.
To win, simply head over to our Facebook page and tag who you would bring under our competition post.
Kilbeggan's 2018 Race Meetings:
Friday Evening Racing
April Friday 20th, first race 5:00pm approx
Summer Friday Evening Racing
May Friday 11th, first race 5:20pm approx
Summer Sunday Festival
Sunday June 3rd, First Race 2:45pm approx
Mid-Summer Monday Racing
Monday 25th, first race 5:00pm approx
Midlands National and Best Dressed Ladies Competition
July Friday 20th, first race 5:00pm approx
Summer Saturday Best Dressed Lady Competition
August Saturday 11th first race 5:00pm approx
Summer Friday Evening Racing
August Friday 24th first race 5:00pm approx
End of Season Celebration
September 7th first race 5:00pm approx
Find out more and book tickets for the entire season at www.kilbegganraces.com.
