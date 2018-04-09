WIN: Your chance to pick up FREE tickets to Kilbeggan Races

Kilbeggan gears up for another racing season on April 20 as the county's top trainers and race fans flock to the Midlands course for top class racing and atmosphere.

Gordon Elliott, the country's top trainer, often uses the summer meetings at Kilbeggan to run his sizeable fleet of horses, and he's quite often taken on by Willie Mullins.

The races at Kilbeggan are also the social highlight of the year in the Midlands, and we have joined forces with the track to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the season opener.

To win, simply head over to our Facebook page and tag who you would bring under our competition post.

Kilbeggan's 2018 Race Meetings:

Friday Evening Racing

April Friday 20th, first race 5:00pm approx

Summer Friday Evening Racing

May Friday 11th, first race 5:20pm approx

Summer Sunday Festival

Sunday June 3rd, First Race 2:45pm approx

Mid-Summer Monday Racing

Monday 25th, first race 5:00pm approx

Midlands National and Best Dressed Ladies Competition

July Friday 20th, first race 5:00pm approx

Summer Saturday Best Dressed Lady Competition

August Saturday 11th first race 5:00pm approx

Summer Friday Evening Racing

August Friday 24th first race 5:00pm approx

End of Season Celebration

September 7th first race 5:00pm approx

Find out more and book tickets for the entire season at www.kilbegganraces.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.