Offaly firm launches campaign to highlight agriculture’s role in tackling ‘climate’

A new road-side poster is causing a real stir amongst the general public, travelling along the N7. Located between the towns of Naas and Kill, it is pointing out – in a very graphic way - just how important the role Irish agriculture plays in delivering future food security and mitigating the impact of climate change.

The initiative has been developed by J Grennan and Sons of Rath in Offaly. It follows the recent decision by the Government to set a 25% reduction target in greenhouse gas production levels within agriculture by 2030. The accompanying threat of reducing future food output levels in the country is obvious.

“We have taken this step with the full support of many farmers, all of whom believe passionately in the future of Irish agriculture,” confirmed Niall Grennan, the managing director of the Co-Offaly-based feed compounding business.

“They also want consumers to know that agriculture production is a key driver of the Irish economy.”

He added: “Moreover, the industry can and will play a critical role in determining Ireland’s response to climate change.”

According to Grennan, Ireland is one of the most eco-efficient producers of food in the world. “Dairy and meat are critical parts of the human food chain, despite what some may wish to believe. And its demand is only set to increase due to an ageing and growing global population.” He added: “Attempting to tackle global warming by reducing food production here only results in an increase in carbon emission levels around the world.

“A case in point is Brazil, a country that is planning an exponential increase in food output on the back of proposals by countries like Ireland to curtail their own levels of agricultural output. “The reality is that production is just simply transferred to less desirable eco-friendly regions. “The Government and the European Union should think globally about the unintended consequences of their policies.”

“These new agricultural policies are resulting in the EU outsourcing food production to nations who have a higher carbon footprint per kilo of meat and dairy, all of which will, ultimately, lead to an increase in global warming.”

The new poster captures the vast wealth of the natural resources available in Ireland, allowing farmers here to produce food of the highest quality: our lush pastures; suitable climate and a nation steeped in a family farming tradition with one of the highest animal welfare standards in the world. “Stipulating policies that have a serious and negative economic impact on the Irish farming sector makes no sense,”

Niall Grennan further explained. “Ireland is already top of its class, showcasing sustainable farming systems. “But the farming sector needs effective support. Government should aim to future proof the viability of the Irish farming industry. “Irish farmers understand that they must become more sustainable if they want to be a viable business into the future. They also want to work with government in doing so.”

He concluded: “We believe Irish farmers have the potential to be a global example and are the best producers of sustainable food, if adequate government support and funding was available. “This would allow for constant innovation in practices and products to aid eco-efficiencies.

“Government must rapidly re-think its policies and promote, not demote, Irish agriculture if it wants to help in the global battle against climate change.”