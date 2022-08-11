Competitive classes for Alpacas at Tullamore Show

There will be displays of Alpacas at the show
Alpacas will feature in the competitive element of the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore this Sunday.
Tullamore will host the National Fleece Show for Alpacas and there will be displays of alpaca animals for people to see and learn about.
With the Champions of the Huacaya Brown, Black, White and Grey Fleeces and Light Fleece Champions at the Show this year, you are guaranteed to see the best quality Alpaca fleeces.
Members of The Black Bull Threshing committee doing a sketch of RTE’s hit comedy Killinascully at the recent Vintage Parade. The Black Bull Threshing will take place this year on Sunday August 28th.
A free shuttle bus service will bring visitors near the show site and people can walk the remainder of the journey or avail of the transport on offer (above)
Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey has been recently renovated as is currently accommodating asylum seekers from African countries and Ukriane - Photo: D. Keegan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.