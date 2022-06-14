Search

14 Jun 2022

'Fear factor' putting Offaly farmers off complaining about unfair pricing

'Fear factor' putting Offaly farmers off complaining about unfair pricing

'Fear factor' putting Offaly farmers off complaining about unfair pricing

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

14 Jun 2022 11:51 AM

The Unfair Trading Practice’s (UTP) Enforcement Authority has said that while the number of complaints it has received to date is relatively low, this is not surprising given the perceived ‘fear factor’ that comes with making a complaint.

The remarks were made by Noel Collins, Head of the UTP Enforcement Authority Division in the Department of Agriculture in reply to Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan had engaged with the Enforcement Authority in an attempt to clarify why so few farmers and producers were not engaging with the new trading protections regime and what kind of response it had received from the five major multiples.

“To date the UTP Authority has received just six complaints, but four of these were outside the scope of the UTP Regulations and two are still at the scoping assessment stage,” Deputy Nolan said.

Tractor driver in Midlands pulling heavy machinery caught on mobile phone while driving

“It was also made clear to me that there is still a significant level of concern and even ‘fear’ among farmers and producers when it comes to having their rights vindicated or protected.

“I accept that the UTP Authority is actively and constructively engaging with farmers to try and address these concerns and that is something I want to warmly welcome. Indeed, in its response to my queries on this matter, it very clearly stated that the Enforcement Authority will use every power available to them to ensure that any threat or act of retaliation by a buyer arising from a supplier exercising their legal rights will result in the strongest possible sanctions against the buyer," Deputy Nolan continued.

“I also welcome the fact that the Enforcement Authority is requiring the major multiples to submit ‘Implementation Reports’ which should provide evidence of how they are ensuring compliance with the new regulations. As well as that all of these buyers will have to nominate a Compliance Officer to deal with the Enforcement Authority with risk-based inspections of the largest businesses beginning later this year.

“Farmers and producers will no longer tolerate being walked on when it comes to unfair pricing,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media