Tractor driver in Midlands pulling heavy machinery caught on mobile phone while driving
A tractor driver in the Midlands who was pulling heavy machinery was caught on a mobile phone while driving.
Gardai in Laois stopped the tractor pictured above as the driver was using a mobile phone while driving.
A fine and penalty points were issued.
Gardai stated that while they appreciate that it's a busy time of year for farmers and silage contractors they urge tractor drivers to pull in off the road to a safe place to their phone.
Statistics show that people who use a mobile phone while driving are four times more likely to have a crash.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.