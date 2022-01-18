Search

18 Jan 2022

Offaly farmers urged to share views and vision for future of farming

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, is encouraging Offaly farmers to complete its Farm Survey and have their say about what’s important to them, their families and their farm businesses.

The online survey takes approximately four minutes to complete and closes on January 28, 2022. Additionally, all participants who complete ifac’s survey will be entered into a draw for a €500 One4All voucher. 

The findings of ifac’s nationwide survey will be published in its Irish Farm Report 2022 – it is one of the most comprehensive farm surveys undertaken in the state.

The Irish Farm Report 2022 will combine the results of this comprehensive farmer survey (1,700 farmers across the country participated in the survey in 2021) with emerging trends across all sectors. Ifac’s Irish Farm Report 2021 revealed the true impact of COVID-19 on the farming community, from the accelerated adoption of technology on the farm to the rise in social isolation and loss of community engagement.  

James Farrell, Partner at ifac's Tullamore office said: “Our annual Farm Survey uncovers invaluable insights about farming in Ireland today. The findings help our clients to make well-informed and positive financial decisions, and they inform our business strategy and the products and services our financial experts offer all our Offaly clients to support their business goals, from budgeting and succession planning to structure reviews and looking after their farm team.

“Last year’s Irish Farm Report (2021), containing our survey findings, highlighted the acceleration of technology usage across the farming community, prompted by the global pandemic. It also confirmed the sustained lack of succession planning for the third year in a row and revealed the true impact of the pandemic on farmer wellbeing across the country. It also provided evidence of the positivity and resilience still in Irish farming. We repeat our survey each year to ensure we can continue to support and meet the evolving needs of our farming clients, and help them with planning to enhance their profitability and secure their futures.”

 Participants can take ifac’s online survey HERE

Local News

