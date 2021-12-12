Search

12 Dec 2021

Two exceptional heifers on sale in Tullamore next Monday

TT4907GS

These two heifers are on sale this Monday in GVM Mart in Tullamore

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TULLAMORE man Brendan Hannigan, CEO of LSL Auctions has donated two breeding heifers which will be auctioned for the Hooves 4 Hospice project at GVM Tullamore Mart on Monday, December 13 next at 6:30pm.

Hooves 4 Hospice is raising finance to build a hospice catering for the four Midlands counties – Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford.

The Midlands is the only region of the country which does not have a dedicated hospice.

A site for the planned hospice has been identified at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The exceptional breeding heifers to be auctioned include a Belgian Blue X, weighing 600 kg that is two and half years old. She is said to have a lovely temperament, is a proper cow maker and is correct and right for breeding.

The other heifer is a Limousin X weighing 500 kg that is just over two years old. She is cycling every three weeks, out of lodge hamlet and is correct and right for breeding.

The Hooves 4 Hospice Committee are grateful to the donor of these exceptional animals and are keen that prospective purchasers are made aware of the sale.

All proceeds will go directly into the H4H Midland Hospice Building Fund.

