24 Nov 2021

'Totally unacceptable' - Frustration over delay to publication of report on horticulture peat

'Totally unacceptable' - Frustration over delay to publication of report on horticulture peat

'Totally unacceptable' - Frustration over delay to publication of report on horticulture peat

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has said that she is extremely disappointed after the Minister for Housing; Local Government and Heritage refused to provide a publication date for the Report of the Working Group on Horticultural Peat.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister confirmed to her in a parliamentary reply that although he had received the final report of the Chair of the Independent Working Group on the 20th October, the contents are still being “carefully considered” and so no date for publication can be provided:

“It is totally unacceptable for the Minister to withhold the publication of the Working Group for so long. Essentially this amounts to a political decision to keep the horticultural sector in the dark.

"The sector and 17,000 employees who are dependent on it deserve clear sight of the proposed roadmap for the future that the Working Group is recommending.

"Telling us that the report will be published in ‘due course’ is simply insulting as it fails to recognise the absolute sense of frustration and urgency that remains despite the welcome, if belated acceptance by this government that its current approach to peat harvesting is unrealistic and unsustainable.

"The Minister must publish the report immediately so that all stakeholders and the indeed the entire horticulture sector can engage on its findings and recommendations,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

