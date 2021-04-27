Offaly School raffling calf in aid of Hooves 4 Hospice

Banagher College on behalf of Hooves 4 Hospice is organising a raffle of a calf to aid the fundraising effort to reach their goal of raising vital funds for Offaly Hospice.

The latest school's latest fundraising effort will go towards the cost of building the planned Midlands Regional Hospice in Tullamore.

The midlands (including Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath) is the only region in Ireland that doesn't have a level 3 hospice.

One year after the launch of Hooves 4 Hospice in January 2020, over 420 animals are now being reared by farmers participating in the project. When the animals are reared and sold, the entire proceeds will be donated to our project. Cash donations totalling over €100,000 have also been received. You can donate HERE. Further information can be found at Hooves 4 hospice.