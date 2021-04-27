Offaly groups join forces in big litter clean-up

Pullough Youth Space were delighted to link up with Pullough Tidy Towns for their 'Big Spring Clean' of Pullough village.

A massive 48 bags were collected with members 'adopting a km', an initiative from Offaly County Council.

Bags, gloves, pickers etc were provided and treats were given as a reward for a job well done.

Locals have also helped out and continue to do so in order to keep Pullough picturesque and presentable.

Pullough Tidy Towns would like to thank all participants as well as the litter warden, who is a great support in the village.

Those wishing to keep updated, can do so via the facebook page of Pullough Tidy Towns.