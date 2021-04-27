Man driving with two fake discs in Offaly appears in court

A man who drove with false discs was spotted by Garda James Cullinan.

In his evidence to the district court, Garda Cullinan said he was operating a checkpoint on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore on November 15, 2019.

He stopped a silver BMW driven by Christopher Carson (53) 14, Oakfield, Hophill, Tullamore.

Garda Cullinan inspected the windscreen of Mr Carson's car, but he said he was not satisfied and on taking a closer look he noticed both the insurance and licence discs were false.

He cautioned the defendant and he admitted they were false. He said he took a chance when he was starting a new job.

Solicitor Patrick Martin said Mr Carson had started a new job in a direct provision centre. He accepted the discs had been copied. He had previously worked as a hotel manager.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a very serious matter as Mr Carson had tried to defraud the state. She said there was a level of deviousness involved. She said the intention was that on a cursory glance the deception wouldn't be noticed but she said Garda Cullinane was a very experienced garda and had spotted it.

Judge Staines imposed a fine of €200.