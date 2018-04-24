Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (April 24)

Ferbane/Banagher Macra News

The club had a busy weekend with club member Kelvin North taking part in last weekend's Mr. Personality competition as he followed in the footsteps of offaly member Fergal Leonard who scooped the top prize last year. Although he didn't place, the club were very proud of him.

Wedding

The club would like to extend their congratulations to club members Sarah Jane Egan and Conor Quinn on their recent wedding nuptials and wish them every happiness for the future.

Toughest Club

Macra’s toughest club takes place on the 5th of May. A team consists of one girl and two boys. If anyone is interested in taking part please let us know the club secretary know. It would be great to enter another team again this year.

Banquet tickets are also available so please let the club secretary know if you intend on attending the banquet.



Get in touch

The next meeting is in late April 2018. The weekly club sports night is one if the main features the club at the moment so if you want to find out anymore information about the upcoming events or would like to join Macra please contact club chairperson Sarah Kelly on 086-3575915.

Offaly Macra to host All Ireland Drama Finals

Offaly macra are set to host one of the most entertaining competitions in the Macra calendar - the All Ireland One-Act Drama Finals. Running over two nights, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th April. Macra members will travel from all over the country to compete.

On Saturday night, Seandun region in Co Cork enters two acting troupes - Carrigaline and Whitechurch, and Termonfeckin Macra will travel from Co Louth. On Sunday night, Freemount Macra will journey from Avondhu, Co Cork to compete with Enfield Macra, Co. Meath.

These groups have already competed at county level, at regional level and again at the national semifinals so we are left with the absolute best that Macra na Feirme has to offer. Everyone is welcome to come along. We guarantee a good time!

Both shows begin at 8pm in the Birr Theatre and Arts Centre on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th April. Tickets are 12 euro for non-members, 10 euro for Macra members and OAPs.

Tickets may be bought in advance via www.birrtheatre.com or by calling 057 91 88911. Follow Offaly Macra on Facebook and click “attending” on the event for all the updates!



