Offaly receives 10 extra places on Rural Social Scheme

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed confirmation that 10 extra places will be allocated on the Rural Social Scheme in Offaly.

The new places will provide support to more low-income farmers, enabling them to carry out valuable community-based work and thereby helping to deliver on a Programme for Government commitment to rural Ireland.



Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said: "At the outset, I would first like to reiterate my support, and that of the Government, for the Rural Social Scheme."

"I was pleased to arrange a meeting last year with local RSS supervisors and the then Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar TD. It was a very constructive meeting and I am very pleased to see 250 additional RSS places allocated to this highly effective scheme," she added.



“In recognition of the valuable work undertaken in rural communities under the RSS, I am very pleased to announce that an additional 10 places will be made available in Offaly under the Scheme," Marcella remarked to the Offaly Express.

“It will be delivered at local level here by Offaly Local Development Company," she added.

“Overall this represents an increase of over 28% in the places available under the RSS in the past two years – from 2,600 to 3,350."

“Since the RSS was launched in 2004, it has delivered a range of positive benefits for both participants and their local communities."

“The RSS has become a key aspect of community action in many rural areas and is popular with both participants and local sponsors/community groups here in Offaly."

.

“While communities benefit from the skills and talents of local farmers, participants also have the opportunity to improve existing skills, or develop new skills, while performing valuable work in here in our local communities.”

“The work carried out under the Scheme helps to support countless sports clubs, community services and rural facilities."

“Participants provide 19.5 hours a week on a local rural or community project in a return for a top-up on their social welfare payments," Marcella concluded.

