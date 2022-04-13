Search

13 Apr 2022

Massive half price sale starts this Friday at Offaly Hospice shop

Members of Offaly Hospice outside their charity shop in Tullamore where a massive sale starts this Good Friday

13 Apr 2022 3:40 PM

Offaly Hospice Charity Shop and office is on the move and relocating to Main St, Tullamore (opposite Lidl, the former KFC & Petworld Store). 

The excitement is mounting as work has commenced on the new 3000 square foot premises to have it ready for opening by early May. 

With lots of new stock already donated for the new bigger and brighter shop floor Offaly Hospice are holding a massive sale of all stock in their Offaly St store. 

Their half price or less sale is starting this Good Friday, April 15 so don't miss out on massive bargains in all departments.

The shop has a large stock of ladies, gents and children's clothes and shoes, small furniture, household and kitchen items, books, bric a brac, vinyl records and lots more. 

Offaly Hospice Charity Shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 4pm each day.  Your support is greatly appreciated.

