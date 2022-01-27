Search

27 Jan 2022

Former player remembered for 'dedication' at Offaly soccer club

Justin Kelly

27 Jan 2022 6:29 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Edenderry Town FC has paid tribute to one of its former players after his sad passing this week.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone associated with Edenderry Town FC were very saddened at the news of the passing of Matty Poynton yesterday morning [Wednesday].

"Matty touched the hearts of everyone he has come across in his many years involved in the club. He was involved in various roles over the years including as club groundsman, committee member and part of various management teams.

"Matty spent a few years in the men’s first team set up and he also did an eventful spell as manager of the Ladies team but it was his dedication to the pitches, grounds and facilities that showed his level of dedication and ability to get jobs big or small done without a fuss.

"Renowned as a trojan worker, he always made sure our pitches were in top order for all our teams every week but it was his character and great sense of humour that drew people to him and he was respected and loved by everyone he dealt with.

"Matty was honoured at our last awards night as club person of the year in 2019 and everyone would agree he was a most deserving winner that year or any other year he was involved with the Town.

"He will be sadly missed by all of us. Our sincerest condolences go to Marion, Matty’s family and many friends, may he rest in peace."

Local News

