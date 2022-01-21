Mrs Brady waiting in the wings for big day at Edenderry parade 2022

Well-known local Edenderry retailer Bernie Brady looks set to finally lead the town's St Patrick's Day parade as Grand Marshall in 2022 after two cancellations due to Covid.

Bernie, known locally and affectionately as Mrs Brady, was announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 instalment but after its cancellation and the loss of the 2021 parade due to Covid-19, she will now get her moment in the sun.

Mrs Brady is a native of Wicklow. She was born in February 1934 in Donard, a little village located near the Glen of Imaal. From there she moved to Dublin. While living in Dublin and enjoying social dancing, she met the love of her life, Offaly football legend, Mick Brady.

She then joined Mick in Edenderry at the helm of his father's business. Mick passed away in 2015 but now, more than 60 years after making that move with her husband, Brady's shop is still part of the heartbeat of Edenderry, home to the Post Office. To this day, Mrs Brady remains at the counter helping her sons, Johnny and former Offaly footballer star Peter with the business.

Organisers have said it is now "full steam ahead" for 2022 Edenderry Parade on St Patrick's Day. They launched the 2022 event just last week with plans now advancing.

They said: "Up to 2019, the last eight years of events were a fantastic success and a huge boost to the businesses in the town of Edenderry. Over fifty floats participated in the last parade representing a wide variety of clubs, businesses and organisations from Edenderry and the surrounding areas.

"We had become one of the midlands largest parades. Unfortunately, 2020 saw the cancellation of our ninth parade due to the start of the pandemic and we watched as the possibility of future events seemed unlikely.

"Thankfully, due to positive progressions from the pandemic and announcements from other festivals and parades, we feel confident in the commencement of this year’s parade," they added.

The committee has been working hard over the last weeks preparing for this year’s event.

"We hope that the Parade will be bigger and better than the previous years and are encouraging all float entries and spectators to help create another uplifting day for the people of Edenderry and surrounding areas. Mrs Brady will retake her position as grand marshal as her duties were put on hold due to the pandemic in 2020.

"As you can imagine the event is very expensive to run and we are therefore requesting your help to fund this year’s parade. Any donation would be most welcome and will go a long way towards giving the people of Edenderry and surrounding areas a day to remember!

"If you wish to help with funding this year, please contact Shane on 083 091 7020."