Local garda delivers talk to Offaly school

Oakland’s Community College in Edenderry invited local garda Linda Carey to deliver a talk to students as part of their Wellbeing Programme.

To enhance Career Research, the school invited the local garda to give an informative talk on being responsible for ones actions, taking awareness, being connected to the community and being self-aware.

PICTURED: Garda Linda Carey with students at Oaklands Community College, Edenderry

Linda spoke very clearly on the most recent law changes introduced into the Irish system, the service that she provides to schools and some important advice that students should note while growing up.

Fifth Year students gathered information on the career of a Garda, the roles and responsibilities of a Garda, the skills and qualities needed and the process that is involved when applying for An Garda Síochana.

The students enjoyed the advice and expertise that Linda noted and thouroughly enjoyed her life experience stories.

