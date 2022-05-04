Offaly deaths and funerals - May 4, 2022

William DEEGAN - Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Joseph's Oratory, Cappincur, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.

Pascal COUGHLAN - Lann Elo, Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. A private cremation will take place after Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Thomas CONNOLLY - Killeshal, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Mark SMYTH - Tinlough,Carrig, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Wednesday from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Annunciation Carrig, Birr, on Thursday, 5th May, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society.

JOSEPH (Joe) Kennedy - Elm Park, Birr, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing in Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr Wednesday from 4pm with removal to St. Brendan's Church, Birr for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

EUGENE Gunning - Derrycarney, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church Cloghan at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice http://www.southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations or Irish Cancer Society http://www.cancer.ie House Strictly Private

THOMAS William Carry - Courtland, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday, from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal Thursday at 2 pm to St Cronan's Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Roscrea with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

MARTIN Carney - Carrig, Birr, Offaly / Lucan, Dublin

Martin will repose in Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Church of Annunciation, Carrig on Friday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to: Friends of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.