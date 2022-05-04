Search

04 May 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - May 4, 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - May 4, 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - May 4, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

04 May 2022 9:38 AM

William DEEGAN - Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Joseph's Oratory, Cappincur, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.

Pascal COUGHLAN - Lann Elo, Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. A private cremation will take place after Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Thomas CONNOLLY - Killeshal, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Mark SMYTH - Tinlough,Carrig, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Wednesday from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Annunciation Carrig, Birr, on Thursday, 5th May, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society.

JOSEPH (Joe) Kennedy - Elm Park, Birr, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing in Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr Wednesday from 4pm with removal to St. Brendan's Church, Birr for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

EUGENE Gunning - Derrycarney, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church Cloghan at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice http://www.southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations or Irish Cancer Society http://www.cancer.ie House Strictly Private

THOMAS William Carry - Courtland, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday, from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal Thursday at 2 pm to St Cronan's Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Roscrea with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

MARTIN Carney - Carrig, Birr, Offaly / Lucan, Dublin

Martin will repose in Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Church of Annunciation, Carrig on Friday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to: Friends of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media