Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, April 28
Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, April 28. May they rest in peace.
Ann (Annie) McManus (née Fitzpatrick) - Ballyhugh, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly / Raheny, Dublin
Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.
Kieran (Barney) Kenny - Faddenmore, Belmont, Offaly
Removal on Thursday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Theresa Dalton (née Parnell) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly
Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm removal afterwards to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 still being a threat we would ask you to observe the walk through rule attending both the reposing and the Funeral mass. Please wear a mask at all times.
Julian Evans (left) and Bruno Caproni are making a welcome return to this year's Birr Festival of Music
Some of the cast of The Addams Family Pugsley (Rory Byrne), Wednesday (Valene Greer), Fester (John Conroy, Morticia (Aoife Fitzsimons), Gomez (Colin Hughess), Grandma (Nikki Burke), Lurch (Chris Co
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.