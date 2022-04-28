Search

28 Apr 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, April 28

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 8:59 AM

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, April 28. May they rest in peace.

Ann (Annie) McManus (née Fitzpatrick) - Ballyhugh, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly / Raheny, Dublin

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. 

Kieran (Barney) Kenny - Faddenmore, Belmont, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Dalton (née Parnell) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm removal afterwards to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 still being a threat we would ask you to observe the walk through rule attending both the reposing and the Funeral mass. Please wear a mask at all times.

