Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Rosie Talbot - Kilnagall, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virigin Mary, Kilcormac, on Wednesday morning via Blueball, Boora and Kilnagall for 11 o'clock funeral Mass, followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Bridget (Girlie) Ryan (née Ryan) - Moneygall, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Moneygall Chruch. Interment in Cloughjordan Church grounds. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stewards Care, Palmerstown Disability Services and Support Organisation. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Dunkerrin Parish facebook page.

Josie Gill (née Hall) - Rathmore, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning from Loughnane's Funeral Home, April 27 to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11AM, which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill cemetery Birr.

Ann Ward - Crann Nua, Portarlington, Laois / Bracknagh, Offaly

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10:20am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House Strictly Private, Please. No Flowers Please.

Georgina (Gina) HEHIR (née Collins) - Hillside, Dooega West, Achill, Mayo / Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am followed by Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 1pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Johnny Hanamy - Church, Street, Clara, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Brigid's Church, Clara for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/0Q_f_g1ntcs Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Anthony (Tony) Fahey - Burke’s Hill, Birr, Offaly / Cahersiveen, Kerry

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Kieran Butler - Moystown, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (Via Moystown Cross) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ann (Annie) McManus (née Fitzpatrick) - Ballyhugh, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly / Raheny, Dublin

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Kieran (Barney) Kenny - Faddenmore, Belmont, Offaly

Barney will repose at home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.