Search

27 Apr 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27, 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27, 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 10:05 AM

Offaly deaths and funeral details - April 27, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Rosie Talbot - Kilnagall, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virigin Mary, Kilcormac, on Wednesday morning via Blueball, Boora and Kilnagall for 11 o'clock funeral Mass, followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Bridget (Girlie) Ryan (née Ryan) - Moneygall, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Moneygall Chruch. Interment in Cloughjordan Church grounds. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stewards Care, Palmerstown Disability Services and Support Organisation. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Dunkerrin Parish facebook page.

Josie Gill (née Hall) - Rathmore, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning from Loughnane's Funeral Home, April 27 to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11AM, which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie.  Burial afterwards in Clonoghill cemetery Birr.

Ann Ward - Crann Nua, Portarlington, Laois / Bracknagh, Offaly

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10:20am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House Strictly Private, Please. No Flowers Please.

Georgina (Gina) HEHIR (née Collins) - Hillside, Dooega West, Achill, Mayo / Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am followed by Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 1pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Johnny Hanamy - Church, Street, Clara, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Brigid's Church, Clara for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/0Q_f_g1ntcs Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Anthony (Tony) Fahey - Burke’s Hill, Birr, Offaly / Cahersiveen, Kerry

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Kieran Butler - Moystown, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (Via Moystown Cross) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ann (Annie) McManus (née Fitzpatrick) - Ballyhugh, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly / Raheny, Dublin

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. 

Kieran (Barney) Kenny - Faddenmore, Belmont, Offaly

Barney will repose at home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media