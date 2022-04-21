Offaly deaths and funerals - Thursday, April 21, 2022. May they rest in peace

Sr. Oliver Wrafter - Presentation Convent Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Carthage's Church Killina. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds. Please Wear Face Coverings, Hand Sanitise and No Hand Shaking in the Convent and Church. Messages of Condolence can be left on the Lawless Funerals Website https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/ Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01gSr-Q1EGs

Mary (Ciss) Mahon (née Flynn) - Windmill Road, Moate, Westmeath / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Moate this Wednesday evening from 6pm concluding with Rosary at 7.45pm. Removal from Flynns Funeral Home, Moate to St Patrick’s Church, Moate on Thursday morning arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.

Mona Reams - Sturbridge, Birmingham, England and late of Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

There will be a wake at the family home in Ballyclare on Friday, April 22, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 23, at 12noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie Interment of ashes afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

John Vincent McNamara - Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice www.offalyhospice.ie House Strictly Private. Mass can be viewed live on https://youtu.be/bG0e-cF8nFk

Esther Hannon (née Daly) - Derryarkin, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly, R35 CX25

Reposing at her residence this Thursday from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid's Church, Croghan, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery. You can also take part in Esther's Funeral Mass via Zoom: Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345. House private on Friday please.