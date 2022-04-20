Search

20 Apr 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, April 20, 2022

20 Apr 2022 9:29 AM

Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, April 20, 2022. May they rest in peace

Paddy Walsh - The Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Roseanne HALLORAN (née O'Shea) - 23 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Sr. Oliver Wrafter - Presentation Convent Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing in the Convent Chapel Killina on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm followed by Removal to St. Carthage's Church Killina. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds. Please Wear Face Coverings, Hand Sanitise and No Hand Shaking in the Convent and Church. Messages of Condolence can be left on the Lawless Funerals Website https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/ Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01gSr-Q1EGs

Mary (Ciss) Mahon (née Flynn) - Windmill Road, Moate, Westmeath / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Moate this Wednesday evening from 6pm concluding with Rosary at 7.45pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Moate on Thursday morning arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.

