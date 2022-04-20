Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, April 20, 2022. May they rest in peace
Paddy Walsh - The Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal on Wednesday from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2
Roseanne HALLORAN (née O'Shea) - 23 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2
Sr. Oliver Wrafter - Presentation Convent Killina, Rahan, Offaly
Reposing in the Convent Chapel Killina on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm followed by Removal to St. Carthage's Church Killina. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds. Please Wear Face Coverings, Hand Sanitise and No Hand Shaking in the Convent and Church. Messages of Condolence can be left on the Lawless Funerals Website https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/ Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01gSr-Q1EGs
Mary (Ciss) Mahon (née Flynn) - Windmill Road, Moate, Westmeath / Ballycumber, Offaly
Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Moate this Wednesday evening from 6pm concluding with Rosary at 7.45pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Moate on Thursday morning arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.
