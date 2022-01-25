Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, January 25. May they rest in peace.

Jimmy Kilmurray - Togher, Daingean, Offaly, R35 AE24

Funeral Mass will take place in the Mary mother of God Church, Daingean, on Tuesday at 11am followed burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Jimmy's Funeral Mass on the Parish Webcam via the following link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

Anne Hardy (née Wilkinson) - The Rapemills, Birr, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church Banagher on Tuesday at 11.50am for funeral service at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Carter (née Healy) - 3 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Margaret (Mairéad) Brophy (née Bracken) - Lackaroe, Cadamstown / Castletown, The Island, Rahan, Offaly

Margaret's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Tuesday at St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, January 25 with burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Eamon Bracken - Ballybroder, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Durrow, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am at St. Colmcille's Church Durrow with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam

Dr. Michael Twomey - 1 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly / Gurranabraher, Cork

A Civil Service will take place for Michael on Wednesday at 4pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Cremation service on Thursday at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Spike Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Liam Martin - 4 Upper Cappaneale, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Wednesday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Vilma Kurauske - The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

Vilma will repose at Larkin’s Funeral Home Edenderry on Tuesday (25th Jan) from 4pm to 7pm. Please wear a face covering. A private family cremation will take place. No flowers please. Vilma especially liked willow trees so donations, if desired, can be made to: https://www.reforestnation.ie/gift-a-tree-reforest-ireland

Sarah Darcy (née Shea) - Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Sarah's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please except for family, close friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. There will be a month's mind Mass at 1pm on Sunday, February 13 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore to commemorate Noelle and for the repose of her soul. Noelle's remains will be blessed at the Mass, followed by a funeral service at Clonminch Cemetery for the interment of Noelle's remains.



