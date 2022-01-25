Search

25 Jan 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, January 25

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Monday, January 23

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, January 25

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jan 2022 10:26 AM

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, January 25. May they rest in peace.

Jimmy Kilmurray - Togher, Daingean, Offaly, R35 AE24

Funeral Mass will take place in the Mary mother of God Church, Daingean, on Tuesday at 11am followed burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Jimmy's Funeral Mass on the Parish Webcam via the following link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

Anne Hardy (née Wilkinson) - The Rapemills, Birr, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church Banagher on Tuesday at 11.50am for funeral service at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Carter (née Healy) - 3 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Margaret (Mairéad) Brophy (née Bracken) - Lackaroe, Cadamstown / Castletown, The Island, Rahan, Offaly

Margaret's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Tuesday at St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, January 25 with burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Eamon Bracken - Ballybroder, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Durrow, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am at St. Colmcille's Church Durrow with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam

Dr. Michael Twomey - 1 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly / Gurranabraher, Cork

A Civil Service will take place for Michael on Wednesday at 4pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Cremation service on Thursday at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Spike Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Liam Martin - 4 Upper Cappaneale, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Wednesday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Vilma Kurauske - The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

Vilma will repose at Larkin’s Funeral Home Edenderry on Tuesday (25th Jan) from 4pm to 7pm. Please wear a face covering. A private family cremation will take place. No flowers please. Vilma especially liked willow trees so donations, if desired, can be made to: https://www.reforestnation.ie/gift-a-tree-reforest-ireland

Sarah Darcy (née Shea) - Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Sarah's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please except for family, close friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. There will be a month's mind Mass at 1pm on Sunday, February 13 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore to commemorate Noelle and for the repose of her soul. Noelle's remains will be blessed at the Mass, followed by a funeral service at Clonminch Cemetery for the interment of Noelle's remains.


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media