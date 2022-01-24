Offaly deaths and funeral details - Monday, January 24

Offaly deaths and funeral details, Monday, January 23. May they rest in peace.

Liam Harvey - 28 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his daughter Mary's home, 8 Harbour Walk, Tullamore on Monday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Marie Reynolds (née Daly) - Cuba Ave., Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House Strictly Private by request St. Rynagh parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.

Kathleen Molloy (née McCormack) - Glebe, Belmont, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Requiem Mass on Monday (Jan.24th) in St, Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough at 12 noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery.

Anna Dooley - Oakley Park, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 24 in Seir Kieran’s Church, Clareen, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Clareen Cemetery. House Strictly Private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team Tullamore.

Jimmy Kilmurray - Togher, Daingean, Offaly, R35 AE24

Jimmy will repose at home this Monday from 3pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will take place in the Mary mother of God Church, Daingean, on Tuesday at 11o'clock followed burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Jimmy's Funeral Mass on the Parish Webcam via the following link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

Anne Hardy (née Wilkinson) - The Rapemills, Birr, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church Banagher on Tuesday at 11.50am for funeral service at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Carter (née Healy) - 3 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Margaret (Mairéad) Brophy (née Bracken) - Lackaroe, Cadamstown / Castletown, The Island, Rahan, Offaly

Margaret will repose at Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh (R35 C5P6) from 5pm on Monday the 24th day of January 2022 until 6.45pm with removal to St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, arriving at 7.30pm. Margaret's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Tuesday, January 25 with burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Eamon Bracken - Ballybroder, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Durrow, Offaly

Reposing at Nannery's Chapel of rest, River View, Kilbeggan on Monday from 3pm till 6pm. Removal to St. Colmcille's Church Durrow to arrive for funeral prayers at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam