Offaly Death Notices - Friday, January 14. May they rest in peace.

Donal Ryan - Dartry, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning from Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road to St Brendan’s Church, Birr Co Offaly arriving at 11.50 am for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Agnes Hope (née Masterson) - St. Patrick's Avenue, Rhode, Offaly

Agnes will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Peter's Church, Rhode at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Agnes' Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Live Facebook page via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/

Gerald (Gerry) Fitzsimons - Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly / Clontarf, Dublin

Gerry's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church Edenderry on Saturday 15th January at 1pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Gerry's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Pat-Joe Lawless - Ballyowen, Daingean, Offaly, R35 DR98

Reposing at his home (R35DR98) on Saturday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules at the house and both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. A month's mind Funeral Mass in early February will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for the repose of Noelle's soul and for the burial of her remains at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.