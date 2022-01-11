Deaths in Offaly - Tuesday, January 11

Offaly Death Notices - Tuesday, January 11, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Gertrude (Gertie) McGreal (née Molloy) - 1 Milltown Grove, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for concelebrated funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland c/o Treacy's funeral directors, Shinrone. House private, please.

Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly (née Brady) - Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan / Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42YF75) on Tuesday from 5pm-7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin at 1.30pm. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Anne Smyth (née Fox) - Ballylennon, Daingean, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7 Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Joe McGuinness - Shanballymore, Cork / Horseleap, Offaly

Joe will repose at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Habour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal to St. Peter’s & St. Paul’s Church, Horseleap, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral mass at 11.00am in Horseleap on Thursday, January 13, burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery Athlone Co. Westmeath.

Patricia (Tricia) Tyrrell (née Newman) - Morrock, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning from her residence, via Ballycumber, at 10:30a.m. to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for funeral Mass at 11a.m. which may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/1t07nQLgxMY. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing rules

Joseph (Joe) Mooney - Clontarf, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 11 at 10.30am in St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the St. Gabriel's Church Webcam.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Memorial service on Wednesday, January 12 at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.