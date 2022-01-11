Search

11 Jan 2022

Deaths in Offaly - Tuesday, January 11

Offaly Death Notices

Offaly Death Notices

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly Death Notices - Tuesday, January 11, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Gertrude (Gertie) McGreal (née Molloy) - 1 Milltown Grove, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for concelebrated funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland c/o Treacy's funeral directors, Shinrone. House private, please.

Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly (née Brady) - Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan / Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42YF75) on Tuesday from 5pm-7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin at 1.30pm. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Anne Smyth (née Fox) - Ballylennon, Daingean, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7 Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Joe McGuinness - Shanballymore, Cork / Horseleap, Offaly

Joe will repose at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Habour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal to St. Peter’s & St. Paul’s Church, Horseleap, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral mass at 11.00am in Horseleap on Thursday, January 13, burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery Athlone Co. Westmeath.

Patricia (Tricia) Tyrrell (née Newman) - Morrock, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning from her residence, via Ballycumber, at 10:30a.m. to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for funeral Mass at 11a.m. which may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/1t07nQLgxMY. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing rules

Joseph (Joe) Mooney - Clontarf, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 11 at 10.30am in St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the St. Gabriel's Church Webcam.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Memorial service on Wednesday, January 12 at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media