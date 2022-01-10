Offaly Death Notices - Monday, January 10, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Patricia (Tricia) Tyrrell (née Newman) - Morrock, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 10 from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, via Ballycumber, at 10:30a.m. to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for funeral Mass at 11a.m. which may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/1t07nQLgxMY. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing rules

Noel Guinan - 73 St. Colman's Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.40am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing both inside and outside the Church and also at the Cemetery. House Strictly Private For Family Only, Please

Sr. Eucharia Hickey - Tullamore, Offaly / Mullingar, Westmeath

In keeping with current Government guidelines, funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Convent Private Please. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass live on the Tullamore Parish Webcam. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore/

Joseph (Joe) Mooney - Clontarf, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 11 at 10.30am in St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the St. Gabriel's Church Webcam.

Desmond Kane - 65 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Monday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Peter Guinan - 15 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

House will be private on Monday morning. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 10th January, at 11am in the Church of the Nativity of the blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Memorial service on Wednesday, January 12 at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

John Carroll - Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly

Removal from Tierney's Funeral Home on Monday morning arriving in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare for cremation service at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please donations to Johns Wood at www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.