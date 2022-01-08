Offaly Death Notices - Saturday, January 8, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Desmond Kane - 65 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Peter Guinan - 15 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his home in St. Cormac’s Park on Saturday, January 8 from 6pm until 8pm and Sunday, January 9 from 6pm until 8pm followed by rosary both evenings at 8pm.House will be private on Monday morning. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 10th January, at 11am in the Church of the Nativity of the blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Sunday, January 9th, from 2pm-4pm. Followed by memorial service on Wednesday, January 12th at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Mary O'Rourke (née Coen) - Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Galway / Offaly

Mary will repose in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Saturday 8th January from 4pm to 6pm. This will be a walk through only. Removal to Our Lady of Clonfert Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon Sunday 9th, with burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery.

John Carroll - Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare for cremation service at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please donations to Johns Wood at www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie

Ann Egan (née Martin) - Clonfanlough, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Ann will repose at her home on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Those attending the wake and funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands. Removal on Sunday morning (Jan.9th) to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.