Offaly fishing community mourn the death of club chairman

The fishing community in Offaly and elsewhere in the country is mourning the death of Edenderry stalwart Pauric Kelly after an illness.

Edenderry Coarse Angling Cub said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Club chairman Pauric Kelly.

"Pauric was one of the original founders of our club in the late 1980s. He put everything into the club and promoting fishing in the town of Edenderry.

"The highlight of the club's season was always the three and two day festivals held in June and July every year.

"Pauric would be planning for these festivals all year round and many a great presentation night was had after these festivals.

"Pauric will be greatly missed by all of us at Edenderry coarse angling club."

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Pauric's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/